No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is a battle between SEC powers this afternoon in Knoxville when the Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5) host the Crimson Tide of Alabama (23-5, 12-3).

Bama put up 111 points in their win Tuesday night at home against No. 24 Mississippi State. Chris Youngblood les the Tide with 27 points. It was Alabama’s second consecutive win after suffering back-to-back losses at Missouri and to Auburn.

Tennessee has won their last three games. Tuesday, they won at LSU, 65-59. The Vols were 6-1 in February to pull within a game of third place Florida in the conference. Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee in scoring this season averaging 17.8 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Alabama at Tennessee

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Thompson-Boling Arena

City: Knoxville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Crimson Tide at Volunteers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+145), Tennessee Volunteers (-180)

Spread: Volunteers -4.5

Total: 159.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama at Tennessee

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Crimson Tide & Volunteers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Alabama +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 159.5.

Alabama at Tennessee: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games

Alabama is 4-1 to the OVER in their last 5 games

Tennessee is 1-3 against the spread in their last 4 games

Tennessee is 6-4 on the Moneyline in their last 10 against Alabama

The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 games between these two teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)