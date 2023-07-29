 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from Superstar Racing Experience after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from Superstar Racing Experience after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague

  
Published July 29, 2023 12:08 AM
Tennis: Wimbledon

Jul 13, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Aryna Sabalenka reacts to a point during her match against Aryna Sabalenka on day 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PRAGUE — Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.

The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said.

Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.

He said organizers approached other Russian and Belarusian players through the Women’s Tennis Association to tell them not to travel to Prague.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was to play singles in Prague while three Russians, Diana Shnaider, Polina Kudermetova and Erika Andreeva, were to play in qualifying.

The WTA Tour allows Russians and Belarusians to play tournaments as neutral athletes.

“Individual WTA players whose nationality is Russian/Belarusian continue to compete on the Tour on a neutral basis. Despite their neutrality, some WTA players are being denied by Czech government authorities the ability to compete at the WTA 250 event scheduled to be held in Prague next week,” the WTA said in a statement on Friday.

“WTA rules state that all players must be allowed to compete on the WTA based solely on merit, without discrimination. We will continue to review the situation as we factor important considerations around these complex geopolitical issues.”

The Czech government has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from sports competitions on Czech territory because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was banned from entering Poland for a WTA tournament in Warsaw.

The WTA also said it “emphatically condemns the war in Ukraine” and “continues to support the Tour’s Ukrainian athletes – as well as all WTA athletes – who face immense challenges as professional athletes while many of their loved ones and their country face attacks from Russia.”