 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Katie Kubiak
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Why Bethpage was always going to be defined by boorish behavior

Top Clips

nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Katie Kubiak
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Why Bethpage was always going to be defined by boorish behavior

Top Clips

nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tadej Pogacar wins second straight world title at road cycling championships in Rwanda

  
Published September 29, 2025 11:35 AM

KIGALI, Rwanda — Tadej Pogacar won his second consecutive world road cycling title.

The four-time Tour de France winner dominated in the men’s elite road race to add to the title he won in Switzerland last year.

The Slovenian rider won comfortably ahead of Remco Evenepoel, the time-trial champion.

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill of Canada won the women’s road race, while Marlen Reusser clinched the women’s time-trial victory.

The worlds in Rwanda mark the first time the event took place in Africa in its 104-year history.