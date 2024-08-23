 Skip navigation
Van Aert takes second stage win at Spanish Vuelta and O’Connor keeps overall lead

  
Published August 23, 2024 01:35 PM
Wout van Aert

CORDOBA, SPAIN - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Stage winner Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green Points Jersey, Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic and Team Lidl Trek and Pau Miquel of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma sprint at finish line during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 7 a 180.5km stage from Archidona to Cordoba / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2024 in Cordoba, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

CORDOBA, Spain — Wout van Aert grabbed his second stage win at this edition of the Spanish Vuelta, while Ben O’Connor kept his commanding overall lead.

Van Aert added to his win in Stage 3 with another dominant performance to take the seventh stage. The Belgian rider sprinted to claim the 112-mile (180.5-kilometer) ride from Archidona to Cordoba in 4 hours, 15 minutes. Mathias Vacek was second.

Van Aert, who rides for Visma Lease-a-Bike, won bronze at the Paris Olympics in the time trial.

O’Connor retained his lead of 4 minutes, 45 seconds over three-time winner Primoz Roglic, his nearest chaser. The Australian rider turned the race on its head by winning Stage 6 several minutes ahead of the rest of the pack.

Stage 8 is a 99-mile (159-kilometer) hilly ride from Ubeda to Cazorla.

The 21-stage race finishes in Madrid on Sept. 8.