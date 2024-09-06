Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, stream for Peacock Exclusive Brazil NFL Week 1 game

Opening weekend of the 2024 NFL season continues with a matchup between the Packers and the Eagles that’s historic less for what may happen on the field and more for where that field is located: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking the league’s first-ever game in South America. After Thursday night’s kickoff matchup between the Ravens and the Chiefs ended in a down-to-the-wire win-by-a-toe for Kansas City, the regular season continues tonight with Jordan Love and the Packers taking on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the first opening-week Friday game since the 1970 season.

The Eagles started the 2023 season 10-1 before losing five of their last six and getting demolished by the Buccaneers in a Wild Card game. Head coach Nick Sirianni starts 2024 with a pair of new coordinators, with Kellen Moore replacing Brian Johnson and Vic Fangio replacing Sean Desai. Week 1 will be a chance to start the season on a more consistent tone after last year’s high highs and low lows.

Meanwhile the Packers enter Year 2 of the Jordan Love era, after putting their long-term faith in the 25-year-old with a four-year, $220M extension this offseason. Love, who, like Hurts, was a product of the 2020 NFL Draft, led the Packers to the postseason in his first year as a starter and sat out training camp practices until his new mega-deal was finalized.

Follow along here for the latest updates before, during, and after Packers vs Eagles from Brazil, including how to watch exclusively on Peacock.