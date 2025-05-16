 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step

May 16, 2025 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out why this is a make-it-or-break-it situation for Jordan Love and how it’s time he separates himself from the rest.

Related Videos

JoshAllenpreseasonwins.jpg
02:00
Betting NFL most regular season wins in 2025
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
04:12
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
02:30
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250516.jpg
10:25
Will NFL players compete in Olympic flag football?
nbc_pft_henryextension_250516.jpg
03:37
Henry extension was ‘necessary’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_cowboys_250515.jpg
09:48
Cowboys have ‘spicy’ schedule at the end of 2025
nbc_pft_tougheststarts_250516.jpg
07:33
Teams with toughest starts to 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250516.jpg
02:47
Colts apologize to Hill for schedule release video
nbc_pft_eagles_250516.jpg
04:44
Eagles have no back-to-back home games
nbc_pft_benjohnson_250516.jpg
10:17
Johnson: Williams is ‘very proud’ to be a Bear
nbc_pft_overallpick_250516.jpg
11:27
Ways it doesn’t pay to be No. 1 NFL draft pick
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250516.jpg
14:42
Williams reportedly wanted to avoid CHI pre-draft
nbc_pft_coltsschedulerelease_250516.jpg
03:57
Colts’ schedule release video poses issue for NFL
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
01:17
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_csu_lafleuroncoachinglove_250515.jpg
04:47
LaFleur: Love is ‘only scratching the surface’
nbc_csu_lafleuronrodgers_250515_copy.jpg
03:18
LaFleur speaks on ‘great partnership’ with Rodgers
nbc_roto_49ers_250515.jpg
01:08
49ers’ schedule should benefit Purdy and others
nbc_ffhh_wr_250515.jpg
05:13
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250515.jpg
02:45
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
nbc_ffhh_qptop10_250515.jpg
04:44
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rbtop10_250515.jpg
04:31
When will Henry’s fantasy production slow down?
BerryNabers5-15.jpg
09:31
How to navigate Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lions_250515v2.jpg
05:09
How Lions’ road schedule will impact 2025 outlook
nbc_ffhh_browns_250515.jpg
06:45
Browns’ QB situation adds intrigue to schedule
nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_csu_texansschedule_250515.jpg
03:43
Texans’ early stretch could prove difficult
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
nbc_csu_cowboysschedule_250515.jpg
03:15
Cowboys 2025 schedule gets tough in second half
nbc_csu_playoffoddsnonplayoffteams_250515.jpg
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
nbc_csu_bearsschedule_250515.jpg
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_preaknessbestbets_250516.jpg
01:11
Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor lead Preakness bets
nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
06:00
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_roto_henry_250515.jpg
01:23
Henry has fantasy RB1 upside with Ravens
nbc_dps_nflschedulereleasereactionn_250515.jpg
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?
nbc_dps_dponstephcurry_250515.jpg
07:05
What would motivate Curry to return to Warriors?
nbc_dls_playofftalk_250515.jpg
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_csu_ramsschedule_250515(1).jpg
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
nbc_pst_totmuuel_250515.jpg
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
nbc_pst_cpmcfacup_250515.jpg
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
nbc_pst_top5predictions_250515.jpg
07:40
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_plawards_250515.jpg
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_roto_bte_balbuf_250515.jpg
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
nbc_roto_bte_blackeyedsusan_250515.jpg
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan
nbc_dps_miketiricointv_250515.jpg
12:58
Mike Tirico talks MJ joining NBC’s NBA coverage
nbc_dps_jasonkiddintv_250515.jpg
15:23
Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade