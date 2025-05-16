Athletics at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 16

It’s Friday, May 16, and the Athletics (22-22) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (25-19). JP Sears is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

The Athletics are on a two-game losing streak where they allowed 28 runs to the Dodgers whereas the Giants are 1-5 over the last six games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Giants

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 10:15 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, NBCSBA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Athletics (+148), Giants (-177)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Giants

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: JP Sears vs. Logan Webb

Athletics: JP Sears, (4-2, 2.80 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Giants: Logan Webb, (4-3, 2.60 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Giants

With Logan Webb starting the Giants have won their last 3 head-to-heads against the Athletics

When Logan Webb opened In the Giants’ home games last season the Under was 9-6 (60%)

With Logan Webb starting the Giants returned a 1.83-unit profit on the Run Line at home last season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

