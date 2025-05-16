Joe Schoen: Jaxson Dart pick was an organizational decision

The Giants passed on a quarterback at the top of the draft, but they wound up nabbing one before the end of the first half when they traded up with the Texans in order to add Jaxson Dart to the roster.

In a behind the scenes video of draft night produced by the team, General Manager Joe Schoen was heard saying to head coach Brian Daboll “you guys are convicted in him” in reference to Dart and that phrasing led some to wonder if there was a divide inside the team about what path to take at quarterback. Schoen fielded that question during an appearance on Up & Adams this week and said that there was no schism.

“It was an organizational decision,” Schoen said. “Any player that we take, it’s a collaborative process and it’s very detailed, and we believe in it. Jaxson’s a guy that was on the radar throughout the fall. We’re able to see play live, spent a lot of time with him at the Senior Bowl as well. It helps when the head coach has an offensive background and has a history with developing quarterbacks.”

Schoen went on to say that a team has “the best chance for success” when the coaches and scouts are aligned on players and reiterated that was the case with Dart this spring. It remains to be seen if that call will wind up going any better than the ones that have led the team to go 18-32-1 since Schoen and Daboll arrived in 2022.