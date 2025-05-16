Bills will hold 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University

The Bills are going away for training camp again this summer.

The team announced on Friday that they will be returning to St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York for this year’s camp. It will be the 25th time that the Bills have held training camp on the campus.

Dates for the start of camp and open practices as well as other details about the team’s plans for their preseason preparations will be announced at a later date.

The Bills will have preseason games with the Giants, Bears, and Buccaneers in August. There have not been any announcements about joint practices at this point.