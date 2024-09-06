 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell downplays impact of green in stadium where green is despised

  
Published September 6, 2024 05:28 PM

The NFL will be staging its first Brazilian game in a stadium where the locals despise the color green. And the NFL sent two teams to that stadium with green in their color schemes.

Appearing this morning on CNBC, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked how that happened.

“Well, you try to pick the two best teams,” Goodell said. “And I think we have we have two historic franchises. Yes, they wear green. But I think we’ve gotten over all of that. Everybody here understands. I think you’ll see the uniforms tonight. They won’t be insulting anyone. So that’s not an issue for us.”

The Eagles have ditched green for tonight’s game. They’ll be wearing black and white. The Packers will have green letters and numbers on white jerseys, and some green on their helmets.

It really shouldn’t be an issue. If international soccer teams were wearing red at Ann Arbor or blue in Columbus, the fans presumably wouldn’t associate that with the rivals they hate.