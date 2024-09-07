Saquon Barkley leads Eagles to 34-29 win over Packers in season opener

The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal in the offseason. The move already has paid dividends.

The star running back rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a season-opening, 34-29 victory over the Packers in Brazil on Friday night.

He scored on runs of 11 and 2 yards, sandwiched between an 18-yard touchdown catch.

It tied Barkley’s career high for touchdowns as he also had three in a game against the Bucs in 2018 while with the Giants. Barkley spent six seasons with the Giants before hitting free agency and leaving for their rival.

The Eagles overcame three turnovers by Jalen Hurts in a shaky performance. He threw an interception on the Eagles’ third play, lost a fumble on an aborted shotgun snap on their sixth play and then threw another interception in the end zone with the Eagles at the Green Bay 14 in the fourth quarter.

Hurts went 20-of-34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 80.3 passer rating. A.J. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers gained 414 yards, but they killed themselves with 10 penalties for 71 yards. Green Bay also had offsetting penalties that negated a touchdown, and it settled for two red-zone field goals of 31 and 23 yards by rookie Brayden Narveson, who missed a 43-yard try off the right upright in the second half. Jordan Love also threw a costly interception.

The Eagles had a 7:25 drive on their final possession that left the Packers with only 27 seconds and in need of a touchdown to win. The Packers’ best opportunity came when Hurts fumbled on what was going to be a quarterback push play with 1:12 left. Barkley saved the day, though, recovering.

On the final drive, Love got the Packers to the Eagles 47 before getting crunched by Josh Sweat and Jalen Carter. Although he got the ball away, pitching it backward to Josh Jacobs, Love did not get up, writhing in pain. He finally limped to the sideline.

The Packers thus have an even bigger worry than the loss.

Love went 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Jayden Reed starred for the Packers with a 33-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown catch. He finished with four catches for 138 yards.

Jacobs had 16 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 20 yards in his Packers’ debut.