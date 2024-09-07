Eagles regain lead on A.J. Brown’s 67-yard touchdown catch

After starting the game — and their season — with turnovers on their first two possessions, the Eagles have scored on four consecutive possessions. They have a field goal and three touchdowns.

The latest came only 51 seconds into the second half.

Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown running free, past Jaire Alexander, for a 67-yard touchdown. It was the second-longest touchdown pass of Hurts’ career.

It has given the Eagles a 24-19 lead.

Hurts now is 15-of-23 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has lost a fumble.

Brown has four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Saquon Barkley has the Eagles’ other two touchdowns, scoring on an 18-yard reception and an 11-yard run.