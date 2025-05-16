 Skip navigation
Seahawks gave Sam Darnold a heads-up when drafting Jalen Milroe

  
Published May 16, 2025 10:21 AM

Drafting quarterbacks can be a delicate science, particularly when you’ve recently acquired someone else at the position.

The Seahawks have had significant turnover at QB this offseason, starting with trading Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold. But then the club also drafted Jalen Milroe out of Alabama in the third round, setting him up to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

While this was no Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix situation from 2024, the Seahawks still gave Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock a heads-up before they selected Milroe.

“Yeah, coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up,” Seahawks G.M. John Schneider said in a recent interview with Rich Eisen. “It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, ‘Hey, this isn’t about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion. Where’s the quarterback stuff go? We don’t know how fast.’

“So, Mike talked to Sam. I was able to communicate with Drew. And, obviously, we were communicating with Sam Howell all throughout the weekend as well. Sam Howell’s a special person, too.”

Seattle ended up dealing Howell to Minnesota on Day 3 of the draft to set up their QBs room with Darnold, Lock, and Milroe for the offseason program.