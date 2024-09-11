How to watch Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: TV/Live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears head to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans game.

Chicago Bears:

The Chicago Bears ushered in the first game of a new era with a 24-17 victory over the Titans last Sunday. In the very first NFL game of his career, QB Caleb Williams completed 14-of-29 passes for 93 passing yards while ranking second on the team with 5 carries and 15 rushing yards. Williams, a rookie out of USC, is the first quarterback drafted first overall to win in his NFL debut since David Carr with the Texans in 2002.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, began his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021, earning the starting QB job as a freshman. The Washington D.C. native transferred to USC the following season to play under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Chicago has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season—in fact, they’re the only NFL Franchise yet to achieve this milestone. However, Williams has the potential to be that difference maker. The former Trojan holds the single-season record for total offense at USC with 4,919 yards.

Although last Sunday’s victory did not come with the performance he dreamed of, Williams guaranteed he would be better moving forward

“Whether it’s a win or loss, you expect to play a certain way, said Williams to NBC Sports Chicago after the game.” You expect yourself to perform a certain way, to make passes—whether it’s just a routine pass or an insane kind of whatever the case may be kind of play itself. That didn’t happen today, so it’s enough motivation for me. We’re going to somebody else’s home this week and so it’s enough motivation for me to go out there and get better this week and make sure I perform differently next week.”

Houston Texans:

After becoming the first Texan to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading Houston to its first AFC South title since 2019, C.J. Stroud enters his second NFL season with high expectations. Stroud completed 24-of-32 passes for 234 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in last Sunday’s 29-27 win against Indianapolis.

Houston’s aggressive offseason moves paid off in the team’s Week 1 win. In his first game as a Texan, RB Joe Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. Mixon was just one of five players with at least 3 receptions on Sunday. WR Stefon Diggs, also making his Texans debut, finished with 6 receptions, 33 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. His first catch of the season put him over 10,000 career yards.

The former Buffalo Bill is playing with his third team in 10 seasons. 2023 marked the “worst mental space” of his NFL his career but Diggs feels right at home in Houston and is gratified to be trusted in big moments.

“It’s gratifying from the receiver position,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “From training camp on, working my tail off trying to be a captain and trying to lead the team, I’m alongside guys that do it as well, like Joe and C.J. In those moments when they lean on you it’s because they trust you in those big moments. Fourth down, money on the floor, trust No. 1.”

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans:

When: Sunday, September 15

Sunday, September 15 Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

NFL Rookie QB Week 1 Notes:

