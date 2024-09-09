Rome Odunze has an MCL sprain

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze made his NFL debut on Sunday and it may be some time before he makes his second appearance.

Odunze went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his knee in the Bears’ comeback win over the Titans. According to multiple reports, Odunze has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and he is considered week-to-week for the time being.

That characterization suggests Odunze will not play in Houston on Sunday night in Week Two and the Week Three trip to Indianapolis may also be at risk.

Odunze had one catch for 11 yards while playing 43 offensive snaps against Tennessee.