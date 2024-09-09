Rome Odunze getting an MRI on knee

Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze played his first regular season game on Sunday and he’s having his first regular season MRI on Monday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters at his Monday press conference that the first-round pick is going to have imaging done on his knee.

Odunze caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday’s win over the Titans and he played 43 of the team’s 56 offensive snaps. Eberflus said it’s not clear when the injury happened as Odunze played through the end of the game, but whatever issue he reported was serious enough to send him for tests.

The Bears are in Houston next Sunday night and we’ll know later this week if there’s any risk of Odunze missing the game.