Special teams, defense power Bears in Caleb Williams debut with 24-17 win

For generations, the Bears’ calling card has been their defense.

Even as they drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick this year, that did not change on Sunday.

With a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a pick six, Chicago’s special teams and defense led the club to a 24-17 victory over Tennessee to open the 2024 season.

Tennessee raced out to a 17-0 lead, with the team’s defense holding Chicago to just a field goal in the first half.

But things changed in the third quarter, as the Bears blocked a punt and Jonathan Owens — husband of Olympic champion Simone Biles — returned the ball 21 yards for a touchdown, putting the score at 17-10.

The Bears’ offense went on one of its only sustained drives to put Cairo Santos in position for a 50-yard field goal to make the score 17-13.

Then Chicago’s defense started to put the hammer down, as defensive lineman Darrell Taylor strip-sacked quarterback Will Levis, with linebacker T.J. Edwards recovering the loose ball to give the team an extra possession. Santos hit a 48-yard field goal to pull the club within one point.

Titans quarterback Will Levis then made his worst play of the day, inexplicably attempting an underhand flip to avoid a sack on third-and-6. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was there to intercept the errant pass, returning it 43 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Williams then connected with D’Andre Swift on a swing pass for a two-point conversion, giving the Bears a seven-point lead.

That was 24 unanswered points for Chicago, which was all the club needed. On Tennessee’s last drive, Levis threw an interception to Jaylon Johnson on fourth-and-10 to effectively end the game.

The Bears had just 11 first downs and 148 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per play. Williams finished 14-of-29 for 93 yards. He also rushed for 15 yards.

On the other side, Levis was 19-of-32 for 127 yards with one touchdown, two picks, and a lost fumble. He also rushed for 36 yards. Tony Pollard was effective, rushing for 82 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

But it was Chicago’s defense and special teams that made all the difference.

The Titans will have their home opener next week as the club hosts the Jets.

Williams will make his primetime debut, as the Bears go to Houston to visit the Texans.