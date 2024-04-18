Texans NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Houston’s draft picks for every round

The Houston Texans are one of the teams with the brightest futures in the league. Last season, with a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie QB in C.J. Stroud, Houston went 10-7 to win the AFC South division title. They then dominated in a 45-14 Wild Card win over the Browns before losing at Baltimore in the Divisional Round.

Houston has already been active this offseason, trading for WR Stefon Diggs (from BUF) and RB Joe Mixon (from CIN). They also made a big splash on defense, signing DE Danielle Hunter to a 2-year, $49 million contract after Hunter posted 16.5 sacks with the Vikings last season (5th-most in NFL).

The Texans hit it big in last year’s draft, selecting Stroud with the 2nd overall pick and DE Will Anderson Jr. with the 3rd overall pick. Stroud was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, while Anderson Jr. was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, Houston does not have any first round picks this year. They traded away one 2024 first round pick to move up and get Anderson Jr. last year, while they traded another first rounder this year (originally from CLE in the Deshaun Watson trade) to Minnesota in a pick-swap deal earlier this year.

Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: No 42 (from MIN)

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 86 (from PHI)

Round 4: No. 123 (from CLE)

Round 4: No. 127

Round 6: No. 188 (from LV through NE through MIN)

Round 6: No. 189 (from DEN through LAR through BUF)

Round 7: No. 238 (from NO)

Round 7: No. 247

