Vikings to acquire No. 23 overall pick from Texans

The Vikings have struck a deal with the Texans to bring in another first-round pick in next month’s draft.

Per multiple reports, Minnesota has acquired the No. 23 overall pick and No. 232 in the seventh round. In exchange, Houston has received No. 42 in the second round, No. 188 in the sixth round, and a second-round pick in 2025.

That gives the Vikings two first-round selections in this year’s draft, as they also have their original No. 11 overall pick after finishing the season 7-10.

The pick at No. 23 is originally from the Browns, who sent the selection to the Texans as part of the deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

By making this trade in mid-March, the Vikings have some options before the draft. They could potentially package No. 11 and No. 23 to move up into the top 10 for a quarterback. Or if that’s not enough, they could package No. 11 and No. 23 with a player — perhaps receiver Justin Jefferson, who is seeking a new contract — to move up for the quarterback they want.

Either way, the Vikings have now made a move that could shake up Day 1 of this year’s draft.