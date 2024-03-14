Texans, Joe Mixon agree to three-year deal

Running back Joe Mixon has a new team. He also has a new deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, the Texans and Mixon have reached agreement on a three-year deal. It has a base value of $25.5 million, with $500,000 per year in available incentives.

It replaces the final year of his Bengals contract, which would have paid out roughly $6 million. He really didn’t have much leverage to get a new deal at this point.

The contract has $13 million in full guarantees, with $9 million in 2024 and $4 million in 2025. He also has per-game roster bonuses of $1 million total in 2024; that’s a high number, but it creates a very clear incentive to be fully available to play.

Mixon had more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2023, even though the Bengals did not have quarterback Joe Burrow for much of the season.