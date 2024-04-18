Colts NFL draft picks 2024: All of Indianapolis’ draft picks for every round

In the first season under head coach Shane Steichen last year, the Colts finished 9-8 but missed out on a berth in the playoffs with their Week 18 loss at home against the Texans. It was a massive improvement from the 2022 season, when Indianapolis finished 4-12-1.

The Colts impressed last season without QB Anthony Richardson, who played in just four games. Richardson, who was the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, underwent shoulder surgery in October as Gardner Minshew (now with LV) took over as Indy’s starting quarterback. Richardson is expected to be back healthy as the starter this year.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 82

Round 4: No 117

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 191

Round 7: No. 234

