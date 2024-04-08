Anthony Richardson: I’m ready for every opportunity that’s in front of me

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been throwing for a couple of months as he recovers from the right shoulder injury that ended his rookie season and he’s trying to make sure that he doesn’t overdo anything as he continues working his way back to the field.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com was in attendance for one of Richardson’s workouts in Jacksonville and saw the quarterback take a few extra throws at the end of the session because he wasn’t happy with what was scripted to be his final throw. Richardson said he probably would have done an extra half-hour of work in the past, but is now “trying to find that balance” between getting it right and staying healthy.

That’s part of what Richardson terms his “mission” for the 2024 season.

“People didn’t really get to see everything I could do on the field,” Richardson said. “So, it’s kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I’ve gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I’m a rookie at heart, but now I’m slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be. I’m ready for every opportunity that’s in front of me.”

The Colts made Richardson the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft because of the potential he showed at Florida. They only got a taste of his talent last year and will be hoping for a much longer chance to watch him work this time around.