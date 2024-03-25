Shane Steichen: I think Anthony Richardson will be good to go for spring practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had a positive update on quarterback Anthony Richardson when visiting with the media at the annual league meeting.

“I think he’ll be good to go for spring practice,” Steichen said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Obviously, we’ve got to limit it and monitor it and don’t go overboard, but I can’t be more excited to get him back going again.

“His limited sample size that he had in those first five weeks were impressive. I mean, he made some plays that I’ve never seen guys make.”

Richardson started four of Indianapolis’ first five games in 2023 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He missed one of those weeks due to a concussion.

Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.