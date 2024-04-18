Jaguars NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Jacksonville’s draft picks for every round

Last season, the Jaguars were 8-3 and looked primed to win a second straight AFC South division title before losing five of their final six games to finish at 9-8 and miss the playoffs altogether.

Jacksonville continues to build around QB Trevor Lawrence, who has had talks of an extension as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal. Earlier this month, the Jags locked up their defensive leader, OLB Josh Allen, to a new five-year deal worth more than $141 million.

In the passing game, Jacksonville lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley (signed with TEN) and replaced him with Gabe Davis, who came over from Buffalo. The Jaguars’ defense still needs some help in the secondary after ranking 26th in pass defense last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No 96 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 114

Round 4: No. 116 (from NO)

Round 5: No. 153

Round 6: No. 212 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 236

