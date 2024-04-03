Doug Pederson: Gabe Davis will be like a Swiss Army knife for us

When the Jaguars signed wide receiver Gabe Davis as a free agent last month, the obvious reaction was to discuss what he will mean to the passing game in Jacksonville.

Davis averaged 16.7 yards per catch over four seasons in Buffalo and he’s tied for 14th in the NFL with 27 touchdown catches since entering the league in 2024. His playoff numbers — 21.5 yards per catch and six touchdowns — show that he doesn’t stop producing in big moments, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees more than a downfield threat when he pictures Davis in the offense.

While discussing Davis at the league meetings last week, Pederson’s focus was also on how Davis can help the team in the ground game.

“We can put him in positions to block, we can put him in positions to run, he’s a good route runner, he’s strong, he’s big . . . Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss Army knife,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “He can obviously run routes, the guy is right around 81-82 targets a year for the last four years if you average them out. He’s a big part of the offense in Buffalo.”

Calvin Ridley’s departure leaves an obvious hole for Davis to fill in the Jaguars’ receiving corps, but it sounds like the vision for his role is even more expansive than what Ridley brought to the table last year.