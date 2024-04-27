Adonai Mitchell goes to Colts at No. 52

The Colts took the first defensive player in this year’s draft on Thursday night and they addressed the other side of the ball in the second round.

Indianapolis took wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick. They traded back from No. 46 with the Panthers and picked up the 142nd and 155th picks in return for moving back six spots.

Mitchell’s Texas teammate Xavier Worthy was selected by the Chiefs in the first round, so he’s the second Longhorn wideout off the board this year.

Mitchell played two years at Georgia before transferring to Texas last year. He had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season in Austin.