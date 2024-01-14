DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud is a special player, the reason we’re here

DeMeco Ryans has won a playoff game in his first year as the Texans’ head coach. He knows he owes that to the decision to take quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ryans said after the Texans beat the Browns today that Stroud’s leadership is what put the Texans over the top all season and again in the postseason opener.

“C.J. is the reason we’re in this position. He’s special. A special young man, special player. He continues to shine no matter how big the moment is,” Ryans said. “Our whole team is leaning on him and he has the shoulders to carry that weight, and he shows up week after week, continues to improve week after week. No moment is too big for him. The confidence he gives to our whole team is so cool to watch, and we’re looking forward to moving on.”

Stroud is the youngest starting quarterback ever to win an NFL postseason game, and the Texans’ future looks very bright with their first-year coach and first-year quarterback.