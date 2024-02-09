C.J. Stroud wins offensive rookie of the year

Rams receiver Puka Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, had a historic rookie season. In any other season, he would have been the runaway winner of the offensive rookie of the year award.

Nacua, though, was beaten out for the award by Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in history. Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes and 246 total points, while Nacua got the other two first-place votes and 154 points.

Stroud passed for 4,108 yards, third most for a rookie behind Andrew Luck (4,374 in 2012) and Justin Herbert (4,336 in 2020). He likely would have set the record if not for a concussion against the Jets in Week 14 that kept him out two games.

The Texans, who had won only 11 total games in the three seasons before Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans’ arrival, won 10 games in a worst-to-first revival in the AFC South. Stroud and Ryans became the first rookie quarterback/rookie coach duo to win a division crown since the merger.

Stroud earned Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.

Nacua, who was a finalist along with Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta and Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, set the league’s rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,648).

LaPorta was third with 40 points followed by Gibbs (4) and Robinson (3). Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, Packers receiver Jayden Reed and Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice each received one third-place vote.