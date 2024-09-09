Caleb Williams: I will be better

Caleb Williams got the result he was looking for on Sunday, but the Bears rookie quarterback’s day didn’t go as he would have hoped.

The Bears fell behind the Titans 17-0 in the first half as Williams and the offense struggled to consistently move the ball down the field, but special teams and defense brought them back in the final 30 minutes. A blocked punt and an interception resulted in touchdowns and the Bears pulled out a 24-17 win in the first overall pick’s NFL debut.

Williams was just 14-of-29 for 93 yards on the day and said the post-game celebration included some reflection about what he needs to do in the future.

“I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching all the guys celebrate understanding that I need to be better, I will be better,” Williams said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “Whether it’s a win or loss, you expect to play a certain way, you expect yourself to perform a certain way, to make passes, whether it’s just a routine pass or an insane kind of whatever the case may be kind of play itself. That didn’t happen today, so it’s enough motivation for me. We’re going to somebody else’s home this week and so it’s enough motivation for me to go out there and get better this week and make sure I perform differently next week.”

It wasn’t a first chapter from a storybook, but the Bears are 1-0 and Williams has nowhere to go but up in Houston next Sunday night.