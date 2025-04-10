 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter’s agent says medical re-check shows his foot is healing, won’t be a concern

  
Published April 10, 2025 03:48 PM

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was shown to have a foot injury during medical evaluations at the Scouting Combine, but another examination today provided him with good news.

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that the stress reaction in Carter’s foot is healing, has improved since it was last checked, and will not require surgery.

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus said.

Carter is the betting favorite to go to the Giants with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which is now two weeks away.

The 21-year-old Carter recorded 12 sacks last season and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year.