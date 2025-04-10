Pat Freiermuth: DK Metcalf, George Pickens will create conflict for defenses

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth doesn’t have any more of an idea about who will be the team’s quarterback than anyone else, but he does think the team’s eventual choice will be stepping into a good situation.

Freiermuth’s good feelings about the passing game are tied to the arrival of wide receiver DK Metcalf. During an appearance on the Kaboly and Mack podcast, Freiermuth was asked about speculation regarding a possible trade of wide receiver George Pickens this offseason and said his conversations with Pickens have him feeling like the two wideouts are going to share space in a lineup that will be a lot more potent now that Metcalf is in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve talked to GP a decent amount this offseason,” Freiermuth said. “GP’s a great guy, he’s good to have in the locker room. Obviously, stuff happens on the field, but that’s just part of playing football and being a competitor. He cares, he tries a lot, he works hard. He’s a hell of a talent as well. Having him and DK on the outside, obviously with me in the middle of the field, is gonna cause defenses a lot of conflict. That’s what I’m excited about. I know GP is ready to work with DK. GP is never shy of competition, so he’s gonna rely on DK for his advice and stuff like that, but GP’s ready to roll for sure.”

The investment the Steelers made in Metcalf might signal that they’re not ready to do the same with Pickens, but it could also set the 2022 second-round pick for a big contract year if those conflicted defenses are unable to hold him in check come the fall.