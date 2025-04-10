 Skip navigation
Pat Freiermuth: We have all the belief in Mason Rudolph

  
Published April 10, 2025 10:17 AM

Anyone hoping that Aaron Rodgers might break his silence and make an announcement about his 2025 plans on Wednesday night was disappointed, so the wait to find out if he’ll be the Steelers quarterback will roll on.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is one of many people whose future will be impacted by that choice and he said on the Kaboly and Mack podcast that he’s exchanged some DMs with Rodgers as the process has played out this offseason. Those exchanges didn’t leave him with a better idea about Rodgers’s plans, but he said he has trust in head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan to put the team in a good position heading into the season.

Freiermuth said that his trust extends to quarterback Mason Rudolph, who returned as a free agent after spending 2024 with the Titans, as well.

“As guys on the team, we have all the belief in Mason,” Freiermuth said. “You know he made some big plays when he was here last, winning three straight games to make the playoffs. Whatever happens, happens, but we will see.”

While doubts exist about how Rodgers would fit in Pittsburgh, it’s hard to imagine that going into the season with Rudolph as the No. 1 quarterback would have the city brimming with confidence about how the 2025 campaign will turn out for the Steelers.