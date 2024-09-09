Stefon Diggs: It’s gratifying when they trust you in big moments

There was a lot of hype about the Texans offense this offseason and the unit lived up to it on opening day.

Joe Mixon ran for 159 yards and a touchdown while C.J. Stroud threw for 234 yards and two scores in a 29-27 win over the Colts. Both of Stroud’s touchdowns went to Stefon Diggs, who was making his debut in a Texans uniform after joining Mixon as a splashy offseason trade acquisition.

Diggs came to Houston after a frustrating 2023 season that saw his role in the Bills offense shrink in the second half of the year and Diggs said it felt good to have Stroud look his way in significant moments on Sunday.

“It’s gratifying from the receiver position,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “From training camp on, working my tail off trying to be a captain and trying to lead the team, I’m alongside guys that do it as well, like Joe and C.J. In those moments when they lean on you it’s because they trust you in those big moments. Fourth down, money on the floor, trust No. 1.”

The Texans didn’t have to look Diggs’s way all the time. Mixon’s contributions were obvious and Nico Collins paced the offense with six catches for 117 yards, but Diggs caught all six passes thrown his way and they paid a major dividend for a team looking to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.