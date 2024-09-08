 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs goes over 10,000 career receiving yards, scores first TD with Texans

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:55 PM

Stefon Diggs is playing with his third team in 10 seasons.

He has his first 27 yards with the Texans and his first touchdown.

Diggs has one run for 6 yards and three catches for 21 yards. He entered the game with 9,995 receiving yards, so his first catch — a 10-yarder — put him over 10,000 for his career.

His 68th career receiving touchdown likely meant more.

Diggs caught a 9-yard slant from C.J. Stroud for the Texans’ first touchdown of the season. Houston went for 2, and Joe Mixon was stopped short.

The Texans, though, have scored on all three possessions thus far, with 51 and 50 yard field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn. Houston leads 12-7.

Stroud is 8-of-10 for 113 yards and a touchdown.