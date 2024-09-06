Stefon Diggs: Houston is my place and it’s amazing

Stefon Diggs said in a recent interview that he was in the “worst mental space” of his career with the Bills last season, but the wide receiver is feeling much better about things as the 2024 season gets underway.

Diggs was traded to the Texans in the offseason and he was named one of the team’s captains this week. He said it means “everything” to have won the trust and respect of new teammates in such a short amount of time and that the good feelings run both ways.

“I always believe in where I’m supposed to be when I’m supposed to be at my feet, you know where I’m at,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I don’t talk bad about my old girlfriend to make my new girlfriend feel good. Being here, this is where I am right now. It’s my place and it’s amazing. It’s some great people here. I can say there’s a lot of southern hospitality here. I’m just happy to be where I am.”

Diggs may not want to talk about his past stops, but he had times where he felt at home in Minnesota and Buffalo before things stopped being so pleasant. The Texans seemed to take that into account when they reworked Diggs’s contract to make him a free agent after this season, so everyone will have to buy back in if there’s going to be a multi-year run for the wideout in Houston.