How to watch LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers head to Arrowhead Stadium this week to face the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in a divisional round match up. Kansas City has won the last six straight games against the Chargers, including their most recent match up this season in Week 4.

Live coverage of Sunday’s Chargers vs Chiefs game begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture 2024 - Updated AFC and NFC Standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 14

LA Chargers:

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (8-4) are currently in second place in the AFC West and hold the first Wild Card spot in the conference, with a 2.5-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts. Last year, the Chargers won a total of just 5 games but in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are off to their best start since 2018.

The Chargers are coming off a 17-13 win over the Falcons, despite failing to score a single offensive touchdown and finishing with 187 yards of total offense—their fewest in a win since 2007. Cameron Dicker made all three field-goal attempts on Sunday, while CB Tarheeb Still scored a 61-yard touchdown off an interception.

Justin Herbert made history in the win despite completing a low 16-of-23 for 147 passing yards. He is now ranked second in NFL history, behind Peyton Manning, for the most passing yards by a player in their first five seasons.

RELATED: Derwin James - Chargers confused Kirk Cousins by showing him “different looks”

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to clinch a playoff berth after their 19-17 win against the Raiders on Black Friday. It was the 100th career win for Mahomes, who completed 26-of-46 for 306 passing yards with 1 passing touchdown. Mahomes is now tied with Tom Brady for the most wins by a starting quarterback in the first 8 seasons of his career.

RB Isiah Pacheco returned to action last Friday in his first game since fracturing his leg in Week 2 which required surgery. Pachecho finished with 7 carries for 44 yards in the win.

Kansas City has now won an NFL record 14 straight one-possession games, dating back to last season, and is 9-0 in one-score games this season.

The Chiefs have now reached the playoffs for the 10th straight season and a win against the Chargers on Sunday would give Kansas City its ninth straight AFC West division title.

RELATED: Walter Anderson addresses key play in Raiders-Chiefs, partially

How to watch LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Sunday, December 8

Sunday, December 8 Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: PFT’s Week 14 2024 NFL power rankings

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

Special Black Friday sale for Peacock

Limited time offer — get a whole year of Peacock for just $19.99, or go monthly for $1.99/mo. for 6 months. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Click here to learn more

What devices does Peacock support?