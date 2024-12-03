NFL Playoff Picture 2024: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 14

The Bills have clinched the AFC East, the Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth, and 12 more playoff spots are up for grabs. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Week 14:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Detroit Lions (11-1): Big Thursday night game coming at home against the Packers.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2): A 2.5-game lead in the NFC East is probably insurmountable. But can they catch the Lions for the 1 seed?

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5): Took a big step toward winning the NFC West by winning on Sunday while the Cardinals and 49ers both lost.

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Minnesota Vikings (10-2): Lost at home to the Lions will hurt their chances, but a Week 18 rematch in Detroit looms.

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3): Lost at home to the Lions and Vikings, but could shake up the NFC North race by winning at Detroit on Thursday.

7. Washington Commanders (8-5): Big win over the Titans reversed their recent slide.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6): Own the tiebreakers over the Cardinals and Rams.

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6): Have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams.

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6): Stayed alive with a win over the Saints.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7): Preseason NFC favorites are unlikely to make the playoffs.

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7): Thanksgiving win kept them alive.

13. New Orleans Saints (4-8): Two games out in the NFC South.

14. Chicago Bears (4-8): New interim head coach Thomas Brown takes over a team that’s deep in last place in the NFC North.

15. Carolina Panthers (3-9): Playing much better football of late.

16. New York Giants (2-10): Mathematically eliminated.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1): Clinched a playoff berth.

2. Buffalo Bills (10-2): Clinched the AFC East, and now they’re rooting for the Chiefs to lose a game.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3): A 1.5-game lead and the tiebreaker edge in the AFC North.

4. Houston Texans (8-5): They’re not playing well, but they should win the AFC South by default.

WILD CARDS

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4): Tough road win in Atlanta.

6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5): Running out of time to catch the Steelers.

7. Denver Broncos (8-5): Bo Nix has led them into the wild card race.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7): Catching the Texans in the AFC South will be a long shot.

9. Miami Dolphins (5-7): Losing to the Packers on Thanksgiving hurt any hopes they had of making a late-season run.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8): May not get to the playoffs even if they run the table.

11. Cleveland Browns (3-9): Deshaun Watson dug a hole that Jameis Winston won’t be able to dig the Browns out of.

12. New York Jets (3-9): The Aaron Rodgers experience is a disaster.

13. Tennessee Titans (3-9): A big upset over the Texans on Sunday.

14. New England Patriots (3-10): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10): Mathematically eliminated.

Clinching Scenarios

The Lions clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers. The Eagles and Vikings can clinch playoff berths with wins this week and some help.