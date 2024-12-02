 Skip navigation
Derwin James: Chargers confused Kirk Cousins by showing him “different looks”

  
Published December 2, 2024 06:55 AM

The Chargers recovered from a disappointing loss to the Ravens by traveling to Atlanta on a short week and making short work of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The L.A. defense intercepted him four times in the 17-13 win.

So what did they do to force so many turnovers? I asked Chargers safety Derwin James after the game by phone.

“He is a veteran quarterback, you know, giving him different looks,” James said. “We did a great job lining up all day long and I feel like we made it tough on him and it was a lot of fun.”

The different looks included "[s]howing them all of our pressure, dropping back, then bringing pressure.” James said. “Showing them zones then bring pressure. Just different looks, making them uncomfortable.”

It worked, obviously. And Cousins is sure to deal with similar dynamics when he returns to Minnesota on Sunday, riding a three-game losing streak during which he has thrown no touchdown passes and six interceptions.