PFT’s Week 14 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 11-1): The injuries are piling up. Will it derail their Super Bowl run?

2. Bills (No. 2; 10-2): If the Raiders hadn’t blown their chance to beat the Chiefs, the Bills would be the top seed in the AFC.

3. Eagles (No. 4; 10-2): They arguably should be higher.

4. Chiefs (No. 3; 11-1): At some point, their luck is going to run out.

5. Vikings (No. 6; 10-2): At some point, their luck is going to run out.

6. Packers (No. 7; 9-3): Opportunity awaits on Thursday night in Detroit.

7. Steelers (No. 8; 9-3): Three days after Thanksgiving, Russ cooked up an even better meal.

8. Ravens (No. 5; 8-5): Winning the division title is fading to winning the No. 5 seed. Which could become securing the No. 6 seed. Which potentially could become settling for the No. 7 seed.

9. Broncos (No. 9; 7-5): The Broncos will be hard to beat in the postseason.

10. Commanders (No. 10; 8-5): They finally woke up; can they stay awake after the bye?

11. Chargers (No. 11; 8-4): Short week, long trip, opponent coming off a bye week, but the new-look Chargers still got it done.

12. Seahawks (No. 12; 7-5): Three wins in a row. Can they keep it going?

13. Buccaneers (No. 14; 6-6): Two wins in a row. Can they keep it going?

14. Cardinals (No. 13; 6-6): If they’re going to be a playoff contender, they need to learn how to close out games they should win.

15. Texans (No. 17; 8-5): They still don’t look like a team that can win an AFC playoff game.

16. Rams (No. 19; 6-6): The rest of the NFC playoff field should not want the Rams in it.

17. Colts (No. 20; 6-7): Anthony Richardson might be turning a corner.

18. 49ers (No. 15; 5-7): They’re running out of time to get back on track.

19. Falcons (No. 16; 6-6): Three losses, no touchdown passes, six interceptions. When does the Michael Penix Jr. conversation begin?

20. Cowboys (No. 22; 5-7): They’ve still got a long way to go to be contenders.

21. Dolphins (No. 18; 5-7): Narratives are stubborn things.

22. Saints (No. 21; 4-8): It was fun while it lasted.

23. Bengals (No. 23; 4-8): It was fun while it lasted.

24. Bears (No. 25; 4-8): It was fun while it lasted.

25. Jets (No. 26; 3-9): It was never fun.

26. Panthers (No. 28; 3-9): Bryce Young is playing just well enough to not get a fresh start with a better team.

27. Browns (No. 24; 3-8): Three interceptions or not, the Browns need to keep Jameis Winston for 2025, and beyond.

28. Titans (No. 27; 3-10): They apparently took Thanksgiving week off.

29. Patriots (No. 29; 3-10): One and done? It still feels TBD.

30. Raiders (No. 30; 2-10): We argued last year that Antonio Pierce should get a chance. He got one.

31. Giants (No. 31; 2-10): Who will play quarterback on Sunday? And will it matter?

32. Jaguars (No. 32; 2-10): There’s no reason for the Jaguars to put Trevor Lawrence back on the field this season.