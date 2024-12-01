Kirk Cousins throws four picks, Chargers beat Falcons 17-13

It might be time for the Falcons to have a tough conversation about their quarterback.

Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers, as Los Angeles came away with a 17-13 victory.

While the Falcons’ defense played well, Cousins’ play put Atlanta in bad spots — particularly in the second half. After the Falcons had taken a 10-9 lead midway through the third quarter, Cousins tossed his second interception of the day to corner Tarheeb Still. This one, Still returned 61 yards for a pick-six to give the Chargers a 17-10 lead.

Cousins then tossed another interception in the red zone in the fourth quarter — a play made worse by what set it up. The Chargers had fourth-and-4 at their own 36 and elected to go for a fake punt, which was stopped 1-yard short for a turnover on downs.

But Cousins’ third turnover ended the ensuing drive. On third-and-13, Cousins curiously fired what looked like a jump ball to Darnell Mooney, which Marcus Maye easily picked off for a touchback.

Still, the Falcons had a chance to win with a drive toward the end of the game. On fourth-and-4 after the two-minute warning, a defensive holding call kept the chains moving.

But eventually, Cousins threw his fourth interception — as safety Derwin James stepped in front of a pass intended for Drake London on fourth-and-12 to effectively end the game.

Cousins ended the game 24-of-39 for 245 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Bijan Robinson scored the team’s only touchdown, as he got in the end zone for a 2-yard score in the first quarter.

Younghoe Koo, who entered the weekend questionable with a hip injury, missed a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter. But made attempts from 41 and 26 yards.

Cousins’ performance spoiled a strong defensive performance by Atlanta, as the club held Justin Herbert to just 16-of-23 passing for 147 yards. Gus Edwards led the team with 32 yards rushing. Ladd McConkey led the team with nine catches for 117 yards but no other Chargers payer had more than two receptions.

McConkey had been battling through a shoulder injury but also suffered a knee injury and was announced as questionable late in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Chargers are 8-4 and have a significant matchup on the road against the 11-1 Chiefs next week.

The Falcons are now 6-6 and Cousins has not thrown a touchdown pass in the team’s last three games. With No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix waiting in the wings, the club has a lot to evaluate with its quarterback play.

Atlanta will play Minnesota on the road in Week 14.