Pete Carroll says Tom Brady is rarely at the Raiders’ facility but has a significant role

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is having a significant impact on the team’s football operations, even as he operates from afar.

Head coach Pete Carroll said he is in “pretty regular” touch with Brady but that Brady does not work at the team facility.

“We’re phone buddies. He hasn’t been out here but one time since we’ve been here, but we’ve talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he’s the all-time competitor,” Carroll said on Brock & Salk. “It’s not just how he played, it’s how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We’re so eye to eye on that it’s been a blast. It’s really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to our entire franchise.”

Carroll said Brady buying a stake in the team last year is a part of the reason that Carroll himself wanted to work for the Raiders. And Carroll noted that Raiders GM John Spytek, a teammate of Brady’s at Michigan, was also eager to work with Brady as an owner.

“When Tom came on board here it changed my outlook to come here,” Carroll said. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality, we’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”