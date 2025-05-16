Bengals claim Hamilton County consultant is also working for the Browns

To put a twist on Sam Wyche’s legendary quote, “You don’t work for Cleveland! You work for Cincinnati!”

The in-state rivalry has taken an off-field turn, with the Bengals claiming that Hamilton County is using a consultant who is also trying to help the Browns get a new stadium paid in part by funding from Ohio.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals said in a statement issued on Thursday that David Abrams, a consultant hired by Hamilton County to help with Paycor Stadium lease negotiations, is also providing consulting services to the Browns.

The county explained that someone else from Abram’s firm, Inner Circle, is working for the Browns.

“Mr. Abrams has no involvement with the Browns, their stadium project and/or related matters,” Hamilton County said, via Baby. “This was explained to the team and they were previously given Abrams’s contract and scope of work, which does not include any state lobbying.”

While not the same as if Inner Circle was working directly for the Bengals, there’s an argument to be made, based on the relative value to the firm of the two contracts, that Inner Circle could prioritize getting a successful result for the Browns over getting a successful result for Hamilton County. If, for instance, Inner Circle were to delay or to derail efforts to ensure the Bengals’ long-term viability in Cincinnati, Inner Circle might be better positioned to deliver for the Browns.

Given that the Browns and Bengals are competing for the same finite pool of state funding, the two teams definitely are at odds on this issue.

“The county can decide how it wants to proceed, but the team felt it appropriate to share concerns over whether parties involved in discussions were working exclusively to advance local interests -- or whether other conflicts might exist,” the Bengals said.

The fact that the Bengals have opted to publicly point a cynical finger at Abrams reconfirms the toxic nature of the current relationship between the Bengals and Hamilton County. The Bengals, put simply, seem to be suspicious that someone working for Hamilton County could be hoping to throw a wrench in the gears in an effort to blow up a potential Bengals deal. All in the name of helping the Browns.

At a minimum, the Bengals potentially believe Abrams could steer the funding options for Paycor Stadium renovations away from Ohio taxpayer money, thereby making it easier for the Browns to get what they want.

If Hamilton County isn’t concerned about the potential Inner Circle conflict of interest, why should the Bengals care? Of course, the fact that the Bengals do care will make it harder, not easier, for the team and the county to work things out.

Maybe that’s the Bengals’ play. To pressure Hamilton County and, in turn, Abrams to go out of their way to get a deal done to the Bengals’ satisfaction. With as much Ohio funding as possible.

The team’s statement also ensures that the Browns are aware of the potential conflict, which could prompt them to pose some pointed questions of their own to Inner Circle.

In a nutshell, this development makes a messy situation in Cincinnati even messier. Which won’t make it any easier to get a long-term lease negotiated.