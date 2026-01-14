Steve Bisciotti “very intrigued” by second-chance head coaching candidates

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is part of the team’s first search for a head coach in almost 20 years and he shared some of his thoughts about the process during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Ravens have started interviewing or reached out to a number of candidates since firing John Harbaugh and those candidates come from both sides of the ball. Some of them have previous head coaching experience while others have yet to move beyond the coordinator level and Bisciotti spent some time talking about those who have been head coaches before.

Bisciotti said he “could say I’m disqualifying coaches with losing records,” but noted the difficult circumstances a lot of first-time head coaches face because of the state of the team that hired them. Bisciotti said he’s confident “that we created the best opening in this cycle” and that has him more interested in experienced coaches than he might have been in the past.

“Unlike 18 years ago, I am very intrigued by coaches that were the hottest offensive and defensive coordinators from five, six or seven years ago in their cycles and got jobs and went to teams that were non-competitive and didn’t have a quarterback, and they grind for three or four years, and they’re caught up in the cycle of many of my partners,” Bisciotti said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens have already interviewed Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, and Kevin Stefanski with other former head coaches like Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel on the radar. Based on Bisciotti’s comments, one of them could wind up getting their second chance in Baltimore.