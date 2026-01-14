Sean Payton: Crowd noise is a “huge advantage,” need it most when Bills are in the huddle

The Broncos earned home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and head coach Sean Payton wants the fans to make that advantage a significant one.

Payton said that for Saturday’s game in Denver against the Bills, he wants the fans to realize that noise is most important when the Bills are huddling, to make it difficult for everyone on the Bills to hear Josh Allen make the play call. Payton said that’s even more important than making noise while the offense is at the line of scrimmage.

“I keep saying this: For years we were conditioned to raise the noise level when they broke the huddle. The noise level needs to be loudest when they enter the huddle,” Payton said. “That’s a huge advantage.”

Payton said crowd noise is a big reason that earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is important, and the Broncos need to take advantage of it.

“Home field is important relative to the crowd noise,” Payton said. “I know our crowd will be fantastic. We’ve got to be ready to play our best game.”

Saturday marks the Broncos’ first home playoff game since they won the AFC Championship Game 10 years ago. The fans in Denver have been waiting a long time, and Payton wants them to make themselves heard.