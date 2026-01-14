 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Teams reaching out to Mike Tomlin told he doesn’t plan to coach in 2026

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:57 AM

Mike Tomlin has not shared his post-Steelers plans at this point, but all signs continue to point away from him jumping into another coaching job right away.

There was chatter about Tomlin making a move into broadcasting before he announced that he was stepping down after 19 seasons in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have still reached out to gauge his interest in moving to a new team. Per the report, those teams have been told that Tomlin does not plan to coach in 2026.

Tomlin had time left on his contract with the Steelers, which would mean any change in that plan would involve negotiations on compensation going from a new team to Pittsburgh in exchange for his rights.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like those conversations will be necessary and there could be more information about how all involved will be moving forward when Steelers owner Art Rooney II meets the media on Wednesday.