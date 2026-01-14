Report: Teams reaching out to Mike Tomlin told he doesn’t plan to coach in 2026

Mike Tomlin has not shared his post-Steelers plans at this point, but all signs continue to point away from him jumping into another coaching job right away.

There was chatter about Tomlin making a move into broadcasting before he announced that he was stepping down after 19 seasons in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have still reached out to gauge his interest in moving to a new team. Per the report, those teams have been told that Tomlin does not plan to coach in 2026.

Tomlin had time left on his contract with the Steelers, which would mean any change in that plan would involve negotiations on compensation going from a new team to Pittsburgh in exchange for his rights.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like those conversations will be necessary and there could be more information about how all involved will be moving forward when Steelers owner Art Rooney II meets the media on Wednesday.