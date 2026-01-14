Texans and Cardinals, NFL’s newest and oldest franchises, each have seven playoff wins

The Houston Texans are the newest franchise in the NFL, having joined the league in 2002. The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest franchise in the NFL, having been established in 1898 and joining the NFL in its inaugural season of 1920.

As of Monday night, the Texans and Cardinals have won the same number of playoff games in their franchise history.

The Texans won their seventh playoff game in franchise history when they beat the Steelers in the wild card round. The Texans also won one playoff game in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019, 2023 and 2024. They’ve never advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs, but they’ve won seven games in their history.

The Cardinals won their first NFL championship in 1925, but that was before there were playoffs, when the NFL awarded the championship to the team with the best regular-season record. The Cardinals didn’t play in a playoff game until 1947, when the won the NFL Championship Game. They didn’t win another playoff game after that until 1998, when they beat the Cowboys in the wild card round.

The Cardinals won three playoff games in their run to the Super Bowl in 2008, and they beat the Packers in the 2009 playoffs and beat the Packers again in the 2015 playoffs. That’s the extent of the playoff wins in franchise history.

If the Texans beat the Patriots on Sunday, they’ll win the eighth playoff game in franchise history. And the Cardinals, the oldest of the NFL’s 32 teams, will rank 32nd in all-time playoff wins.