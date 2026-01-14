Pat Surtain: Losing to Bills last year stung, but we’re a different team

The Broncos don’t have to look too far back in their memory banks to recall their last playoff meeting with the Bills.

It came in last year’s wild card round and it is not a happy memory for Denver. The Broncos traveled to Buffalo as the No. 7 seed in the AFC and hung within one score until Josh Allen threw a pair of touchdown passes late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

The final result was a 31-7 loss and cornerback Pat Surtain said on Tuesday that the game was a good learning experience for a team that had not been in the playoffs since the 2015 season. Surtain also made it clear that those lessons will be put into practice by a different squad than the one that left the field a year ago.

“We left with a sour taste,” Surtain said, via the team’s website. “That wasn’t the result we wanted, but there’s a lot to learn from and take away from that game. We know that we’re a whole completely different team. Last year’s in the past.”

Both teams are constructed differently and there’s a big change in venue as the Broncos will be the home side this time around. One need only look at last week’s results to see that being at home guarantees nothing, but it’s an advantage the Broncos will try to leverage into a longer playoff stay this January.