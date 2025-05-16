Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders: I always end up doing something great

Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders has often been overshadowed by his brother and teammate Shedeur, and his father and coach Deion. But as he competes to make a roster spot in Tampa Bay, Shilo Sanders is saying he’s confident he’ll show he belongs in the NFL.

Shilo Sanders was not selected in a draft that was notable for Shedeur falling all the way to the fifth round. But Shilo says he’s not down about it.

“Well, my take on being disappointed in ‘lows’ -- it’s not really ‘low’ because you can’t change the path and you can’t really do anything about something that already happened,” Sanders said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “So I just trust God, and I always end up doing something great so I just know it’s going to happen and whatever’s happening currently is to learn or to grow from.”

Sanders is grateful to the Buccaneers for giving him the opportunity to be great.

“The Bucs was the first team to call and they gave me a chance before anyone,” Sanders said. “So I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers, and I’m just going to do everything I can to help this team win -- everything in my power to help this team win -- and that’s all I want.”

