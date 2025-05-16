 Skip navigation
Jets release Greg Zuerlein

  
Published May 16, 2025 02:09 PM

The Jets released punter Thomas Morstead earlier this month and they parted ways with another veteran kicking specialist on Friday.

The team announced that they have released kicker Greg Zuerlein. They also signed defensive end Michael Fletcher.

Zuerlein was limited to eight games by a knee injury last season and he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was 74-of-90 on field goals and 56-of-59 on extra points during his time with the team.

Anders Carlson kicked in five games for the Jets last season and remains on the roster. He was 8-of-10 on field goals and 9-of-11 on extra points.

Fletcher had 19 tackles and four sacks for Appalachian State last season.