Chiefs become first team to clinch a playoff berth

The Chiefs have far more they want to accomplish this season as they seek a three-peat, but they took a necessary first step Friday.

The Chiefs became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

The Dolphins’ loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day set up the Chiefs to secure their spot Friday. They did that in an unexpected way, with a premature snap from Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson that bounced off quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s chest and was recovered by the Chiefs on the final play.

It is the 10th consecutive season the Chiefs are in the postseason.

The Chiefs are 3 1/2 games ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West, so it shouldn’t be long before they have a chance to clinch the division title. They have won eight consecutive division titles.