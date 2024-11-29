 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs become first team to clinch a playoff berth

  
Published November 29, 2024 06:57 PM

The Chiefs have far more they want to accomplish this season as they seek a three-peat, but they took a necessary first step Friday.

The Chiefs became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

The Dolphins’ loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day set up the Chiefs to secure their spot Friday. They did that in an unexpected way, with a premature snap from Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson that bounced off quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s chest and was recovered by the Chiefs on the final play.

It is the 10th consecutive season the Chiefs are in the postseason.

The Chiefs are 3 1/2 games ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West, so it shouldn’t be long before they have a chance to clinch the division title. They have won eight consecutive division titles.